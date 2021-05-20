Buhari’s govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR), organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. The legal practitioner noted that the Procurement Act stipulates that every contract shall go through 11-member Public Procurement Council, which comprises five members from government and six from professional bodies. “This council is yet to be inaugurated. All the contract awards announced at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting are illegal because none of them passed through the Public Procurement Council,” Falana stated.
Related Articles
Nyiam: Why military hasn’t won counter-insurgency war
The recurring failure of the Nigeria Armed Forces to end the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and widespread insecurity in other regions have been attributed to the unconventional warfare tactics deployed by the terrorists and armed bandits operating in the country. After nearly a decade of engagement between the terrorists and the Nigerian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: ‘In Niger, we are overwhelmed, helpless’ – Deputy Gov
… as IDPs, villagers reject N2m cash gift The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Gwada in Shiroro Local Government Area on Friday, admitted that the government is overwhelmed by the security challenge in the state and cannot do anything about it. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rejection of N100m pledge: Soun a genuine, patriotic leader –Group
A group, under the auspices of Ogbomoso LAWA, has commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, for his exemplary leadership qualities. The commendation followed the rejection of the N100 million pledge by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for the repairs, renovation and replacement of properties vandalised during the attack on the monarch’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)