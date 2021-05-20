News

Buhari’s govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR), organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. The legal practitioner noted that the Procurement Act stipulates that every contract shall go through 11-member Public Procurement Council, which comprises five members from government and six from professional bodies. “This council is yet to be inaugurated. All the contract awards announced at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting are illegal because none of them passed through the Public Procurement Council,” Falana stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nyiam: Why military hasn’t won counter-insurgency war

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The recurring failure of the Nigeria Armed Forces to end the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and widespread insecurity in other regions have been attributed to the unconventional warfare tactics deployed by the terrorists and armed bandits operating in the country. After nearly a decade of engagement between the terrorists and the Nigerian […]
News

Insecurity: ‘In Niger, we are overwhelmed, helpless’ – Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… as IDPs, villagers reject N2m cash gift The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Gwada in Shiroro Local Government Area on Friday, admitted that the government is overwhelmed by the security challenge in the state and cannot do anything about it. […]
News

Rejection of N100m pledge: Soun a genuine, patriotic leader –Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, under the auspices of Ogbomoso LAWA, has commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, for his exemplary leadership qualities.   The commendation followed the rejection of the N100 million pledge by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for the repairs, renovation and replacement of properties vandalised during the attack on the monarch’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica