Buhari’s govt becoming intolerant -Afenifere

On its part, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the action portends danger for the nation’s growth and development.

Odumakin said: “The President Muhammadu Buhariled government is becoming more and more edgy by the day targeting some sociocultural groups to give the impression that they are doing a general cleaning.

 

“I am also suspecting that this deregistration might also be targeted to the suit filed by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum against President Buhari over some lopsided appointments and the way he runs things in this country against the Federal Character principle. “We need to check if they have deregistered Miyetti Allah.

 

We are all aware that on a daily basis, Miyetti Allah is setting up nationwide vigilante groups and acting as a parallel government.

 

“This is the same government that felt actors in the southwest cannot set up Amotekun but has not said a word now since Miyetti Allah turned itself to a parallel government in Nigeria. So, this government is shooting itself on the foot every day.

 

“Look at it; they are daily recruiting so-called repentant Boko Haram into the Nigerian Army. And just like Senator Ali Ndume said, there is nothing like repentant Boko Haram because they don’t repent. So, the agenda of this government is getting clearer.

 

“Socio-cultural groups are not security threats, they are responsible units. The government should be concerned with Miyetti Allah and not responsible sociocultural organisations that are doing the right things.”

