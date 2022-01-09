Buhari’s govt breeding poverty on every street in Nigeria -Labour leader

…declares 2022 year of resistance against obnoxious, impoverish policies

…asks Nigerians for forgiveness for past mistakes

As the day scheduled for a nationwide protest by organised labour draws closer, labour leaders in the country have continued to tackle the Federal Government over its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

The General Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SASGOC), Mr Ayo Olorunfemi, who spoke to select newsmen at the weekend, accused the government of not only being self-centred, but also breeding poverty on every street in the country.

Olorunfemi while asking Nigerians especially workers not to expect anything good from the present administration, however, disclosed that organised labour has resolved to resist every obnoxious policy and programme which he lamented, would only impoverish the masses the most.

He said: “Nothing good can come out from this government anymore. We have been with this government for close to seven years and they have not been able to do anything that will seriously benefit workers. It means that they have nothing for this country not to talk of Nigerian workers.

“They claim that their government is for the poor but in reality, they are breeding poverty in every street of Nigeria. We are saying enough is enough. We have all that it takes to have electricity in Nigeria, we have enough oil we can refine in Nigeria so why are we suffering our people. The psyche of our people has been demented.

“An average Nigerian is insane because we don’t believe anything can work. So in getting things done we just struggle and struggle. The mentality is now if you need to kill somebody, kill somebody and get what you want. If it is to make somebody cry that will get you what you want, make somebody cry and get what you want. That is what is going on in the streets of Nigeria.

“Violence has become the order of the day, our youths are no longer ready to work, yahoo boys, armed robbery, and kidnapping has taken over because of the carelessness of this government. We cannot continue to sit and be expecting anything from this government.

“The person heading the Nigerian government has killed this country, he has taken Nigeria into darkness. Now people are saying “return us back to where we were before he took over in 2015.”

While asking Nigerians to forgive the organised labour for their past mistakes, Olorunfemi who disclosed that labour unions in some countries have better products in government, noted that the Nigerian labour movement have reactivated its political platform to take over power in order to ensure a better life for the people.

“When we struggle and achieve political power, there will be nothing like unemployment, we will reduce capitalism even though we expect people to be productive. The kind of capitalism we will practice is social capitalism. We will ensure there is employment, that people live comfortable lives. We will ensure we refine our own oil in this country, Nigeria.

“We are the only country that produces crude oil but imports finished products. That is evidence of characteristics of a vagabond child.

“This time around we are going to provide good leadership. We are not going to allow this government to continue to treat us the way they used to treat us, we are going to resist them. 2022 will be a year of resistance against any obnoxious policy coming from this government, we are going to resist it.

“Nigerians should forgive us for our past mistakes. We trusted this government and for that reason we gave them all the free hand and Nigerians mistook that for weakness on our part. We have given then enough grace, this time around any obnoxious policy coming from this government will be resisted by labour.”

