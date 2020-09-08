Buhari’s govt has failed Nigerians, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday chided the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) government, saying that it has failed Nigerians in the areas of infrastructure, economy, security and the fight against corruption.

Governor Ortom stated this while addressing an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Makurdi, the state capital.

Governor Ortom said with the failure of the APC in all sectors, Nigerians would prefer the return of the PDP at the centre in 2023. He said despite the woeful outing of the present government at the center, the President continued to claim ignorance of whatever was happening to the citizenry.

Ortom also said that it was baffling to see people defecting from other political parties to the APC when it was obvious that their interest as a people was not protected under the APC administration.

He added that Benue would continue to be a voice in the country, especially now that sycophants and mediocres were all over the place working tirelessly to hoodwink the unsuspecting public.

The governor urged council chairmen in the state to carry along all stakeholders in their localities and the party leadership in the course of governance, saying such would bring cohesion and confidence among party faithful.

Like this: Like Loading...