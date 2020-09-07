Politics

Buhari’s govt has failed Nigerians, says Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government saying it has failed Nigerians in the areas of infrastructure, economy, security and fight against corruption.
Governor Ortom stated this while addressing an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.
Ortom said with the failure of the APC in all sectors, Nigerians will prefer the return of PDP at the centre come 2023.
He stressed that despite the woeful outing of the present government at the center, the president claims ignorance of whatever that is happening to the citizenry.
Governor Ortom noted that it was baffling to see people defecting from other political parties to the APC when it is obvious that their interest as a people is not protected under the APC administration in the country.
He stated that Benue would continue to be a voice in the country especially now that sycophants and mediocres were all over the place working tirelessly to hoodwink the unsuspecting public.
Former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Abba Moro on behalf of National Assembly members from the state as well as Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, all decried the abysmal failure of the APC and pledged commitment to building a virile party preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

