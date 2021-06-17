Buhari’s govt more liberal than Obasanjo’s –Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of breaching any law or the constitution of the country. Also, the senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he should not be blamed for the failure of President Buhari. Speaking on ‘News Night’ on Channels Television, Ngige said it was imperative for Nigerians to understand the leadership dynamism of Buhari. According to him, Buhari is a democrat and pointed out that former President Olusegun Obasanjo will not give Nigerians the freedom they are enjoying under the current administration.

Ngige said: “There must be a limit to politicking. If a government has done well, if a president has done well; you should give him in the areas of doing well. Areas he has not done well, point them out and discuss. “This president is a democrat, and he is so afraid of breaching the constitution or any law; he is so afraid of it. I’m even stronger than him in terms of that.

“In what country? Even President Obasanjo, can he give you people this latitude? He will not. I know him. My dad or my granddad Obasanjo or senior uncle, he will not grant you people that. This president is now a willing horse and you people want to ride him to death.” Meanwhile, Bakare, who ran as vice president to Buhari in 2011, described himself to the biblical prophet Samuel, who anointed Saul as Israel’s king, saying that his support for President Buhari in 2015 and 2019 did not make him a worthless prophet. Speaking in an online event organised by PTB- 4Nigeria in Canada, Bakare said: “The problems he inherited and the ones created by him will not make me say let’s throw the bathwater and the baby out. Are there some things that have been accomplished? “You just have to come down and see things for yourself compared to where we were and where we are right now.”

While describing his support for Buhari to how the biblical Samuel anointed Saul, Bakare stated: “But anybody that wants to blame me for 2011, 2015, and 2019 should also blame Samuel for anointing Saul.” He further stated: “It was God who spoke to Samuel, brought Saul to Samuel and asked him to anoint him as captain over his people. “That Saul rebelled against God; that Saul did not perform according to the plan and purpose of God does not make Samuel a worthless prophet. To those who want to take me to the cleaners, congratulations. I have done something. May God grant you grace to do your own.”

Like this: Like Loading...