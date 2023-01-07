Buhari’s govt parochial, clannish, lacks capacity, says Prof Dankofa

Yusuf Dankofa is a professor at the Faculty of Law Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. An associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Dankofa in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO appraised the build up to next month’s general election, the need for INEC and stakeholders to ensure free and fair polls. Excerpts:

You are a scholar who takes more than passing interest in party politics, how would you assess the tenure of this outgoing Muhammadu Buhari led government?

The last seven years have been very challenging to the Nigerian masses. The country still retains its status as the poverty capital of the world. This means that its scorecard is negative. Millions of Nigerians are in penury, in a state of squalor. The current government has not fulfilled its promise of bringing Nigerians out of poverty. The indices with which to measure the performance of the government is the state of the economy.

The economic situation of the country is very negative. The consequences of this is that it deepens the class cleavages in the country, which means that it is only the rich and the privileged that can educate their children while the masses are unable to do so. We all know the importance of education to the development of society. It is a very critical civilizing force because without education, there would be no society.

When you look at the entire gamut or spectrum of socio-economic life, you will realize that Nigerians are poorer than they used to be despite the promises of change that this administration came into power with. I must also emphasise that the element of hopelessness of the people and that hopelessness has fueled banditry and other criminal activities. Where thousands of graduates or millions of youths are unable to have any form of empowerment programmes, what happens? They become recruits for criminal gangs to poach from.

That is the stage of the situation that we are in today, especially in the Northern part of the country where you have a lot of people that are jobless and have seen criminality as an option. The entire situation is very depressing especially when you look at the insecurity component of it

. Before a society can develop, it must be adequately secure. That is the essence of governance, which is to provide necessary welfare to the people and to protect their lives and property. The entire scenario is very bleak and Nigeria is regressing coupled with the lack of industrialization of the country. A nation that is not secured cannot attract foreign investment.

Would it be right to say that you were one of those who supported the current president and his party to power?

Absolutely! We joined other democratic forces to support this administration thinking that it (the Muhammadu Buhari led government) was serious with its intentions, especially its mantra for change. We looked into its manifesto and we were convinced at that time that indeed this government was to be sincere and follow its manifestos of fighting corruption, reworking the economy and also establishing a good state of security. We anchored our support on these key three elements but unfortunately, this government has disappointed so many people. We never thought it would be parochial, we never thought it would be provincial. We never thought this government would be clannish and that it would be all about friends and family. We thought they would carry everybody along, alas that would not be. With the benefit of insight, we now realize that we believed so much in people with no capacity.

From the way you’ve spoken, you seem to regret your decision to support Buhari and the APC to power… Yes!

That was why we left the APC for the PDP. It’s part of the regrets that the PDP happens to be a much better option because the kind of sleaze that is going on in this country today never happened under the PDP. It is humongous when compared to what happened during the time of the PDP. Look at the scandals that Honourable Gudaji highlighted on how the CBN has become a cesspool of corruption should not be waved aside. The allegation should be investigated. Look at the issue of oil theft under this administration to the tune of about 40 trillion Naira. These are instances that this government is not the Messiah that we thought it was going to be. Indeed, we are full of regrets. Look at the state of affairs. Look at the condition of our currency, which is probably the weakest on the continent. Look at how inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the masses. The government has not even paid the required minimum wage. Where we are today is such that anyone that had supported this government will be regretting such.

What kind of role did you play to put this government in power?

In Kaduna State, we joined other democratic forces to campaign and bring on board the current state government and I was part of the transition committee that brought it into being but we later realized that their intention was not to carry the people along in day-to-day issues of governance. I am also referring to the demolition of property in Kaduna under the current government without payment of compensation to those affected. The sacking of public servants without provision of alternative forms of livelihood, if the government had been sacking people who are indolent or who lacked capacity, that would have been understandable. We told them that they are human beings who should be given alternative sources of livelihood. Yes! I supported the emergence of this administration especially at the level of Kaduna State where we campaigned for the emergence of the Nasir el-Rufai government but unfortunately, they all derailed.

Elections are scheduled to be held next month; can you please give us your comprehensive overview of the build-up to the poll?

I am happy that at least the political parties have been able to select their candidates at all levels. The major political parties have their presidential candidates which we are all rooting for one or two. For example, I am in the PDP and we are supporting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. We are rooting for him; we are going to vote and campaign for him.

This is because he is probably the best amongst the contenders. I say so because he has been in power as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was in charge of the economy then. We all can see the reforms that he carried out while he was there. We saw reforms in all the key sectors, the economy, the justice sector and even the polity. Anyone that will succeed the current government must be firmly rooted in statecraft and governance. We cannot afford to gamble with an inexperienced person who has some health challenges. Admittedly, some of the other contenders too have their own good sides but among the lot, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the best. His pedigree speaks for him, his entrepreneurial skills speak for him. He understands the economy. He is a man of great political acumen. He understands the economy.

He is one of the best entrepreneurs in this country. He is a unifier, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of this country. He has contact with everybody. He is a patriotic Nigerian. We are tired of provincial leaders. We are tired of local leaders. Atiku epitomizes that kind of ideals that Nigeria is looking for now. Our own appeal will be to INEC who is the electoral umpire to ensure that the election is free and fair without any form of violence because those who don’t feel secure in a free and fair election will always instigate violence. We saw it in Lagos in the last election in 2019 where people were not allowed to freely exercise their franchise.

What about the preparations of INEC?

INEC, together with all other stakeholders should work assiduously to make sure that the election is free and fair and is seen to be so. We are happy that some semblance of innovation had been introduced into the voting process. The BVAS system is something that we believe will curb election rigging. We are happy with that innovation by the National Assembly but we hope that INEC too will be up and doing to ensure that the technology is not sabotaged or compromised. We also want to appeal to the electorate that upon voting, they should wait at the polling units for results to be declared, so as to avoid manipulation. Nigerians should have the freedom to exercise their franchise to choose someone who would be acceptable to them and not anyone that would be imposed on them.

You spoke glowingly about Alhaji Atiku Abubakar but he seems to be having difficulties securing the endorsement of his boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has thrown his weight behind former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State…

Chief Obasanjo has only one vote. He cannot create any upset against Atiku at the general election.

Don’t you think the activities of the G-5 Governors and the Integrity Group are capable of derailing the success of the party at the general election?

I don’t think so. G-5 or whatever they call themselves is not mass inclined. Their policies are not people friendly. Most party members are already distancing themselves from the governors. You saw what happened in Ibadan recently, how party members opposed to Governor Seyi Makinde came out en mass to endorse Atiku. This shows that the Seyi Makinde camp doesn’t have the clout to win its second term bid.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...