Buhari’s govt tackling infrastructure rot head-on – Sports Minister

Surulere National Stadium received 4 per cent of funds needed

The outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for the huge efforts on rehabilitation and maintenance of sporting facilities in Nigeria. This was the remarks of Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, at the weekend in Lagos during a short visit to the National Stadium, Surulere.

The minister noted that the turn-around of sporting facilities in the last eight years of the Buhari regime has been outstanding despite the challenges of COVID-19 which brought the world to a standstill for about one and a half years. “Tremendous progress has been made because Mr. President encouraged Public-Private partnership and he also endorsed the 10-year football masterplan which is gradually being implemented.

“The Adopt-A-Pitch initiative brought back the Moshood Abiola Stadium which was abandoned for 13 years. It was Alhaji Aliko Dangote who assisted us. The National Stadium is under rehabilitation and the N400m Chief Kessington assisted us with could only handle three of the problem areas, yet 80 per cent of the job has been done. “FG spent over N300m on Obafemi Awolowo Stadium while the Games Village in Surulere, Lagos is also receiving attention currently. “We needed N21billion to fix it and so what we got (N400million) was about four per cent of the money we need. Ministry supported the sponsor with over N200million. There were 17 problem areas to be tackled and COVID-19 affected the fortunes of some companies we expected to assist us. Standard time for a stadium before major renovations is 30 years. Surulere National Stadium is 51 years old.

It was abandoned for 18 years. We are asking for N21billion, which is 43million dollars.” Checks revealed that average global estimate for stadium renovations range between $400m and $678m. For example, the Wembley Stadium was built at a cost of £798 million (£1.27 billion today, Real Madrid Stadium renovations cost $700m while the renovation of a 12,000 capacity stadium in Maldives will cost $25million.

