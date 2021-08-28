Buhari’s harder on bandits than IPOB – Presidency

…says President never accepted offer to be B’Haram negotiator

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has been harder on bandits operating in the country even though he has yet to declare them as terrorists like the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this Saturday in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) radio programme.

Shehu said the treatment being meted on the bandits was far worse than those given to the IPOB members that have already been outlawed.

According to him, there is already a subsisting order issued to security agencies by the President to shoot any bandit on sight.

Shehu said even when the IPOB had been proscribed, the President has yet to issue a shoot-at-sight order on its members.

The Presidential spokesman insiated that Buhari was not giving preferential treatment to the bandits as being widely speculated.

“What the Buhari administration has done to the arms-wielding bandits is worse than being declared as terrorists,” he said.

“Do you know that there is a subsisting order by the President that any arms-wielding AK-47 bandits should be shot on sight.

“I am saying yes, IPOB has been proscribed by law of the land, there is no shoot-on-sight order on IPOB. There is nothing to suggest that these bandits are treated preferentially.”

The presidential aide added that the military have continued to decimate the bandits by pounding them both from the air and on the ground.