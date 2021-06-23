News

Buhari’s insistence on grazing routes may divide Nigeria – Cleric

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Isong, yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians by not insisting on creating open grazing routes for herdsmen in the country.

Speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, Isong said any attempt to insist on creating grazing routes would heat up the polity and could lead to a break-up of the country. While arguing that cattle business was solely the responsibility of individuals and not a national venture, Isong, also the Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), said the framers of the constitution intended that the country would be a secular state, where no part of the country would lord it over another, but regretted that the current administration was in breach of the constitution because of its divisive policies.

“My advice is that President Muhammadu Buhari should not insist that grazing routes be established or reactivated for the purpose of allowing his fellow Fulani to move across the country. He must not insist that his kinsmen go to other places and take over the land belonging to indigenes. If he insists, this could create tension and may ultimately lead to war,” Isong said. He said the world over, ranching was the best way to rear cattle, because according to him, “Open grazing is archaic and out-dated and no modern governmentallowsitanylonger.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Africa at risk of 500,000 HIV deaths in 1 year –UNAIDS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As Nigeria and the global community continue to battle COVID- 19 pandemic, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), has said the disruptions in HIV treatment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, could cause more than 500,000 additional HIV related deaths in sub Saharan Africa within the next one year.   This was […]
News

US: Corruption, lack of transparency still prevalent in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United States government, yesterday, said massive, widespread and pervasive corruption was still prevalent at all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services in Nigeria. In its 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released yesterday, the US observed that though Nigeria has laws providing criminal penalties for conviction of official corruption, the […]
News

NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over poor working conditions

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Staff of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) on Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike over poor allowances and working conditions under a spike in COVID-19 cases. Leading the protest in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they work under pressure to enable Nigerians get their NIN for onward connection to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica