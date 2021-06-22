News

Buhari’s insistence on grazing routes may divide Nigeria – Cleric

Clement James, Calabar

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Isong has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians by not insisting on creating open grazing routes for herdsmen in the country.
Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday, Isong said the any attempt to insist on creating  grazing routes will heat up the polity and could ultimately lead to the break-up of the country.
While arguing that cattle business was solely the responsibility of individuals and not a national venture, Isong, who is also the Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), said the framers of the constitution intended that the country would be a secular state where no part of the country will lord it over another, but regretted that the current administration was in breach of the constitution because of its divisive policies.
“My advice is that President Muhammadu Buhari should not insist that grazing routes be established or reactivated for the purpose of allowing his fellow Fulanis to move across the country.  He must not insist that his kinsmen go to other places and take over lands from the indigenes. If he insists, this could create tension and may ultimately lead to war,” Isong said.
He said the world over, ranching was the best way to rear cattle because, according to him, “open grazing is archaic and outdated and no modern government allows it any longer.”

