Buhari’s insistence on open grazing, invitation to violence – Christian lawyers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Rising from their President-in-Council meeting, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) yesterday posited that the insistence of the Federal Government on going ahead with open grazing across the country was an invitation to violence. A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterdayalsocalledonthePresident MuhammaduBuhari’sadministration to respect the federal character in his dealings.

The communiqué, signed by Arome Okwori and Olatunji Omole, President and Secretary of CLASFON respectively, further charged the Federal Government to stop using the military to harass and intimidate the people of the South East of Nigeria. The communiqué said it “supports the ban on open grazing by the governors of the Southern states in Nigeria and recommends ranching which is the modern way of cattle rearing.

“The Fellowship further asserts that encouraging open grazing or grazing routes as is being done by the Federal Government might occasion incessant clashes, violence and wanton destruction of lives and properties and other worrisome developments which are inimical to the constitutionally guaranteed rights to preserve lives and protect properties.” The lawyers also frown at “the suspension of Twitter social media platform in its entirety as same is a violation of the fundamental human right of the citizens enshrined in section 39(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights

