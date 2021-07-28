News Top Stories

Buhari’s London visit wasteful, unjustifiable –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “wasteful and unjustifiable” President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to London.

 

The Buhari left for the United Kingdom on Monday to attend Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025. The Presidency also said Buhari would use the opportunity to see his doctors. But the PDP said the President’s visit was not necessary.

 

The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the Presidency was trying to hide Buhari’s private appointment with his doctors “to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre- 2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism, if elected President”.

 

The statement said: “President Buhari has no justification to travel to faraway London, since the meeting is virtual, or for a check-up, which he could have done at home, if his administration had not wrecked our health care system.

 

“Mr. President’s action has confirmed the stand by the majority of Nigerians that he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about the millions of our citizens who do not have access to foreign medical treatments, but who are dying on a daily basis because the Buhari administration has crippled our health sector.”

 

According to the opposition party, the President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students who ought to be the beneficiaries of the meeting are languishing in kidnappers’ dens.

 

“Indeed, there is no way history will be kind to President Buhari as he has always wished, if he continues in his manner of thinking only about his needs at the expense of the generality of Nigerians,” the PDP added.

