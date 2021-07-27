News

Buhari’s London visit, wasteful, unjustifiable – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as wasteful and unjustifiable, President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to London.

The president left for the United Kingdom on Monday to attend the Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The presidency also said Buhari will use the opportunity to see his doctor.

But PDP said the president’s visit is not necessary since the meeting is scheduled to be virtual.

The party said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the presidency was trying to hide Buhari’s private appointment with his doctors “to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism, if elected president.”

According to the statement: “President Buhari has no justification to travel to far-away London, since the meeting is virtual, or for a medical check-up, which he could have done at home, if his administration had not wrecked our healthcare system.

“Mr. President’s action has confirmed the stand by majority of Nigerians that he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of our citizens, who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on a daily basis because the Buhari administration has crippled our health sector.”

It regretted that while President Buhari is spending taxpayers’ money seeking for expertise of London doctors and the luxury of medical facilities in that country, millions of Nigerians are dying in decrepit medical facilities at home.

The party stated that the president is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers’ dens.

“Indeed, there is no way history will be kind with President Buhari, as he has always wished, if he continues in his manner of thinking only about his needs at the expense of the generality of Nigerians,” PDP added.

