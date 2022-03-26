Buhari’s men dangle presidential ticket carrot before ACN caucus

…as a way of offsetting impending dominance of party’s NEC

‘Their decision to corner all posts has not given us any cause to believe them’

In their last minutes’ bid to douse tension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) some foot soldiers of President Muhammadu Buhari who are mostly members of the Congress Progressives Change (CPC) are dangling the party’s Presidential ticket carrot before members of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) colleagues ahead of Saturday’s APC’s National Convention in Abuja.

The move might not be unconnected with efforts being made by them (CPC caucus members) to dominate the forthcoming National Executive Committee of the party, which is causing ripples within the APC. Sources within APC who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, stated that Buhari is not taking any chances as he is being urged by his handlers to use his influence and power to take over the structure with a view to using such to ensure that the emergence of his successor will be smooth sail.

“Members of the inner core of the kitchen cabinet of the president have impressed it on him to ensure that he has a firm grip on the party in post-convention era so that he won’t be in a disadvantaged position while trying to pick his successor next year,” the source pleaded not to be mentioned said. According to the source, the advice forms the basis for the initiative of drawing up a consensus list that would eventually be ratified by delegates at Saturday’s convention. That action has since become a source of discord within the ranks of the party with many stakeholders calling for open election by those who have signified interest to contest one office or the other.

To douse tension, Buhari had during a dinner to pacify aggrieved members at the Presidential Villa on Thursday told those present that the presidential ticket of the party will go to members of ACN faction in a move many view as efforts to placate Bola Tinubu.

Two sources within the APC told our correspondent that indeed, the President at the meeting stated that the ACN would be left alone to produce the candidate of the APC next year. “President Buhari told those present at the meeting that the presidential ticket of the party will go the ACN caucus. I think he did this to pacify members of that caucus which is seen as the second biggest after that of the CPC whose turn he used to get to office in the last eight years,” one of the sources said.

Rather than douse tension, it further aggravated it with other caucuses feeling cheated. The party source said: “Most members present who are not from ACN left the hall quietly dejected, leaving those from ACN to take pictures with President Buhari at the end of the event.” The assurance notwithstanding, members of the ACN are not losing guard with many of them weighing their options in case the situation does not favour their caucus as promised by President Buhari. An aide to a South West governor in a telephone chat told our correspondent that: “We are skeptical of the intentions of the president and his handlers.

Their decision to corner all the available posts within the party has not even given us any cause to believe them. Those who have the nerve to do what they have done will always renege on whatever agreement they reach at the point of duress.” Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State chief executive, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, expressed his reservations as well as those of his colleagues when he told a gathering on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of a consensus list being drawn up and that whosoever is interested in party office should slug it out with those being put forward by the president. “As for your question madam as to whether the president has anointed anyone to be the chairman of the party, I have no knowledge of that,” Fayemi said while fielding question from reporters at an event organised by an Abuja based non-governmental organisation.

