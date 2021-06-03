Buhari’s milestone achievements in 6yrs

Despite the seemingly intractable challenges associated with insecurity, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the last six years, has recorded giant strides in almost all spheres of the nation’s social and economic life. The areas the administration has recorded milestone achievements include infrastructure financing, rail, roads, ports, power, housing, oil and gas, agriculture, social investment and poverty alleviation, education and health, creative industry and sports, youth and creative industry support, fiscal, trade, monetary and investment reforms, presidential assent to legislative bills, executive orders, support to states, Niger Delta, anti-corruption and transparency, expansion of TSA and IPPIS coverage, and BVN deployment for social investment programmes. Other areas are the open government partnership, asset recovery, security and justice reform, diplomacy and international relations, improved bilateral relations with countries such as China, Germany, United States of America (USA), South Africa, Morocco, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia.

Infrastructure financing

In 2020, President Buhari gave approval for the establishment of InfraCo Plc, a world class infrastructure development vehicle, wholly focused on Nigeria, with a combined debt and equity take-off capital of N15 trillion. It is being managed by an independent infrastructure fund manager. Also last year, the administration established the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), with more than $1 billion in funding so far while the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has generated inflows from the government of around US$2 billion under the Buhari administration. This was in addition to the fund’s seed of US$1 billion at take off in 2012. The NSIA’s launch of the Nigeria Innovation Fund has addressed investment opportunities in the domestic technology sector – data networking, data centres, software, Agri-tech, Bio-tech, etc.

Rail

The 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail is nearing completion while the 327km Itakpe-Warri Standard Gauge Rail was completed and inaugurated 33 years after its construction began. In 2018, the administration completed the Abuja Light Rail while the ground-breaking was done for the construction of Kano- Maradi Standard Gauge Rail as well as the revamp of Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Rail. Meanwhile, financing negotiations for Ibadan-Kano Standard Gauge Rail project are ongoing

Roads

The PIDF has invested more than US$1 billion in three flagship projects – Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway. The president also issued Executive Order 7 to mobilise private investment into the development of key roads and bridges such as the Bodo-Bonny in Rivers and Apapa-Oshodi- Oworonshoki-Ojota in Lagos As at today, more than N360 billion worth of Sukuk Bonds has been raised since 2017 for dozens of critical road projects across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Ports

New Terminals for International Airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt have been completed with construction of New Runway for Abuja and Enugu International Airports. The president also approved four international airports – Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt – as special economic zones. There was also approval for new privatesector funded deep sea ports – Lekki Deep Sea Port scheduled for completion in 2022, Bonny Deep Sea Port with ground-breaking done in March 2021, Ibom Deep Sea Port, and Warri Deep Sea Port. In December 2017, Calabar Port commenced export of bulk cement to Tema Port in Ghana. Later in 2019, three container ships berthed at Calabar Port, for the first time in 11 years.

Power

Solar and gas-powered projects have been completed and inaugurated for four universities BUK (Kano), FUNAI (Ebonyi), ATBU (Bauchi) and FUPRE (Delta), while those of others are ongoing. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is providing N60 billion for the first phase of the national mass metering programme launched in August 2020, with a target of one million meter installations. So far more than 500,000 meters have been delivered to the Discos, and more than 280,000 have been installed. The Solar Power Naija was launched in April 2021 to deliver five million off-grid solar connections to Nigerian households. It is expected to generate an additional N7 billion increase in tax revenues per annum and $10 million in annual import substitution. In May 2021, the Rural Electrification Agency announced the planned deployment of solar-powered grids to 200 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 104 Unity Schools nationwide, among several others.

Housing

The Family Homes Fund Limited (FHFL), incorporated by the Federal Government of Nigeria in September 2016, is the implementing agency for the Buhari administration’s National Social Housing scheme. More than 2,000 hectares of land with titled documents have been given by 24 states for the administration’s Social Housing programme, with the capacity to accommodate about 65,000 new homes. Under the National Social Housing programme, Nigerians will be given at least a 15-year period with a monthly payment at six per cent interest rate, to pay for each housing unit. The CBN is providing a N200 billion financing facility, with a guarantee by the Federal Government.

Oil and gas

President Buhari’s administration has declared this decade the “Decade of Gas.” To justify the declaration, the government has conducted the ground-breaking on the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Project. The administration has also completed the country’s first Marginal Field Bid Round in almost 20 years, which is expected to rake in more than $500 million and open up a new vista of investment in oil and gas. Launch of National LPG Expansion Programme (including Removal of VAT from the domestic pricing of LPG) Last December, the new NPDC Integrated Gas Handling Facility was inaugurated in Edo State, which is the largest onshore LPG plant in the country, with a processing capacity of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, producing 330 tonnes of LPG, 345 tonnes of propane and 2,600 barrels of condensate per day. A $350 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund was also established to finance manufacturing, contracts and assets in the oil and gas industry The administration also came out with Policy, Regulatory and Funding Support for the establishment of Modular Refineries across the Niger Delta. When the Administration took office in 2015 Nigeria had only one functioning Modular Refinery. Today there are at least six ongoing brownfield and greenfield Modular Refinery Projects across the Niger Delta. Last year, President Buhari inaugurated the first phase of the Waltersmith Modular Refinery in Imo State.

Agriculture

The CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), launched by President Buhari on November 17, 2015, has made more than N300 billion available to more than 3.1 million smallholder farmers of 21 different commodities such as including rice, wheat, maize, cotton, cassava, poultry, soy beans, groundnut, and fish. The farmers have cultivated over 3.8 million hectares of farmland. The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative launched as a government-to-government partnership between Nigeria and Morocco in December 2016, produced about 12 million 50kg bags of NPK 20:10:10 in 2020, bringing total production since inception to over 30 million 50kg bags equivalent. The number of participating blending plants increased to 44 from three at inception.

Social investment and poverty alleviation

In 2016, President Buhari launched the National Social Investment Programme, currently the largest such programme in Africa and one of the largest in the world. Currently, the National Social Register of poor and vulnerable Nigerians (NSR) has 32.6 million people from more than seven million poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). From this number, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households (comprising more than eight million individuals, in 45,744 communities from 5,483 wards of 557 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, which pays a bimonthly stipend of N10,000 per household. In January 2019, President Buhari launched Nigeria’s Micro-Pension Scheme – which allows self-employed persons and persons working in organisations with less than three employees to save for the provision of pension at retirement or incapacitation.

Education and health

The Buhari administration has since inception committed more than N1.7 trillion of capital intervention to Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, through various means, including TETFund – with the universities taking the lion’s share of the total amount. The Federal Government has disbursed more than N170 billion in UBE matching grants to states and the FCT since 2015, N8 billion in Special Education Grant to states and private providers of Special Education, and N34 billion from the Teachers Professional Development Fund to states and the FCT. Alternate School Programme (ASP), designed to ensure that every out-of-school child in Nigeria gains access to quality basic education, irrespective of social, cultural or economic circumstance, in line with the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4), has also been launched. Through a World-Bank financed programme – ‘Better Education Service Delivery for All’(BESDA) – the country has achieved a reduction in the number of out-of-school children, by 3,247,590, as at December 31, 2020, with 1,792,833 of that number achieved through formal schools while 1,454,757 are through non-formal interventions such as Almajiri, Girl-Child, Nomadic/Migrant and IDPs Education).

Creative industry and sports

Long overdue renovation of the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums kicked off in 2020, ahead of concessioning for private management. In 2018, the National Sports Festival was held for the first time since 2012. Nigeria national U-17 football team, the Golden Eaglets, won the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the fifth time, in 2015. Their first ever win was 30 years earlier, in 1985, when President Buhari was military Head of State. Nigeria’s participation at the 2016 Paralympic Games yielded her best gold medal result since Nigeria started taking part in the Games in 1992. D’ Tigress, Nigeria’s Female National Basketball Team won the 2017 FIBA Africa Women’s Championship, the continental championship Cup, for the first time in 12 years, and earned qualification for its first FIBA Women’s World Cup appearance since 2006.

Youth and creative industry support

In 2020, the President approved the establishment of the N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Also, the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), established by the CBN in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, is providing single-digit financing to young Nigerians in the fields of Fashion, Film, Music and Information Technology. In 20197, the Federal Government added Creative Industries to the list of qualifying sectors for ‘Pioneer Status’ Incentives – which grants relief from Corporate Income Tax for a specified period of time.

Fiscal, trade, monetary and investment reforms

In 2017, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) completed a longoverdue revision of the list of activities that can benefit from Nigeria’s Pioneer Status Incentive, which grants beneficiary companies a three to five-year tax holiday. The revision, done more than 10 years after the last one, has modernised the list, expanding the tax holiday incentives to qualifying companies in E-commerce, Software Development, Animation, Music, Film and TV

