Buhari’s Ministers feeding Nigerians with lies on our strike, ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Tuesday picked holes in the claim of the National Assembly, saying that the Union wrote the House of Representatives and Senate in September and October 2021 but got no fruitful intervention before proceeding on strike.

Professor Ayoola Akinwole, Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Union stated this in Ibadan, adding that the National Assembly reneged on their promise before the Union suspended strike in 2020.

He said that part of what the National Assembly promised was to ensure that the 2021 budget accommodated the demands of ASUU but they failed to do this. He stressed that the people speaking for government “are only feeding Nigerians with lies. The Union is in court owing to the case the Federal Government instituted against it.”

Akinwole, who stated that Nigerians should make the government responsible, said that those in government are not monsters that cannot be challenged.

Against the statement that 2009 agreements have been renegotiated with previous administration as claimed by Dr Chris Ngige, Professor Akinwole stated that it was a total falsehood and that the Union was on the verge of concluding the renegotiation before government jettisoned collective bargaining which forced the Union to proceed on indefinite strike.

The Union leader disclosed that but for ASUU struggles, the leadership of Nigeria would have had easy ride of taking education out of the reach of children of common man in order for them to become slaves to the children of the ruling class

