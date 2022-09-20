Metro & Crime

Buhari’s Ministers feeding Nigerians with lies on our strike, ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Tuesday picked holes in the claim of the National Assembly, saying that the Union wrote the House of Representatives and Senate in September and October 2021 but got no fruitful intervention before proceeding on strike.

Professor Ayoola Akinwole, Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Union stated this in Ibadan, adding that the National Assembly reneged on their promise before the Union suspended strike in 2020.

He said that part of what the National Assembly promised was to ensure that the 2021 budget accommodated the demands of ASUU but they failed to do this. He stressed that the people speaking for government “are only feeding Nigerians with lies. The Union is in court owing to the case the Federal Government instituted against it.”

Akinwole, who stated that Nigerians should make the government responsible, said that those in government are not monsters that cannot be challenged.

Against the statement that 2009 agreements have been renegotiated with previous administration as claimed by Dr Chris Ngige, Professor Akinwole stated that it was a total falsehood and that the Union was on the verge of concluding the renegotiation before government jettisoned collective bargaining which forced the Union to proceed on indefinite strike.

The Union leader disclosed that but for ASUU struggles, the leadership of Nigeria would have had easy ride of taking education out of the reach of children of common man in order for them to become slaves to the children of the ruling class

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River sues retired AIG, Mbu, for alleged murder

Posted on Author Clement James Calaba r

Cross River State government has taken an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Joseph Mbu (rtd), to court for allegedly killing one Ayuk Etta Ngon from Etung Local Government Area.   The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the office of the Attorney-General, Mr. F. I. Ititim, said this followed a petition to the Attorney […]
Metro & Crime

NIREC, SGF, Govs’ Forum storm Jos, engage Plateau stakeholders on peace, security

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-religious Council, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle (CAN President), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as governors of Sokoto and Niger states on Monday stormed Jos the Plateau State capital to commiserate […]
Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims two in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

…as angry youths set truck ablaze Two persons lost their lives at PZ Junction along the Benin-Sapele Road, Benin, in the early hours of Saturday in an accident involving a Toyota Bus and a stationery Ford truck. An eyewitness account said the crash was caused by overspeeding by the bus driver. Angry youths, who besieged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica