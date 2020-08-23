Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty.

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical emergency due to complications of the ravaging coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ahmad shared a video, in a tweet, showing Mamman Daura in a room making phone call, in agile condition.

“No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story.”

Daura’s emergency trip abroad at a time the ban on international flight has yet to be lifted raised the fears that Daura, popularly known as a great influence in Buhari’s administration may be facing medical danger.

Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to the President, late Malam Isa Funtua, who were regarded as members of a powerful cabal running things in the Villa had succumbed to the cold hands of death due to complications from COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...