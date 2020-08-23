News

Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty.

 

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical emergency due to complications of the ravaging coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ahmad shared a video, in a tweet, showing Mamman Daura in a room making phone call, in agile condition.

 

“No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story.”

 

Daura’s emergency trip abroad at a time the ban on international flight has yet to be lifted raised the fears that Daura, popularly known as a great influence in Buhari’s administration may be facing medical danger.

 

Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to the President, late Malam Isa Funtua, who were regarded as members of a powerful cabal running things in the Villa had succumbed to the cold hands of death due to complications from COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Man, 30, jailed 20 years for fraud in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has sentenced a 30-year-old fraudster, Gabriel Adekola Oluokun, to 20 years imprisonment. According to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in his judgment after the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) had prosecuted him, Oluokun was found guilty for defrauding a Taiwanese to […]
News

Edo 2020: APC blasts Wike, Obaseki over alleged plot to disrupt election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Edo State chapter yesterday raised the alarm over allegation that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Edo counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, planned to unleash violence and disrupt the forthcoming September 19 governorship election. A statement released in Benin City by the Chairman, Edo State APC Campaign Council, Mr. John […]
News

FG: Private schools not charity organisations

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Federal Government has said that private schools were likely to charge their students third term school fees, since they were not operating as charity organisations. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the biweekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID – 19 yesterday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: