Buhari’s new ADC, Dodo, takes over

Lt. Col. Yusuf Muktar Dodo has officially taken over as the new Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari as Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar bowed out.

Dodo, the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was appointed ADC to Buhari last month. Abubakar, who officially handed over yesterday after Dodo understudied him for almost three weeks to learn the ropes of his new responsibilities, was accompanied by his wife and daughter, during the brief ceremony.

He is due for the rank of Brigadier General after completing promotional course in Chile. He was nominated to attend a five-month Strategic and Defence Course at Santiago Chile from 8th March to 30th July.

The course is a prerequisite for his promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the last quarter of 2021 and posting outside the shores of the country as a Defence Attachee/Adviser in keeping with the customs and tradition of recognising officers that served as Aide-De-Camp to the President and concluded tour of duty without any blemish.

Abubakar is the longest serving ADC to a civilian president (having served in that position for almost six years), and the second longest serving ADC in the history of Armed Forces of Nigeria after late Col. Walbe who served General Yakubu Gowon for nine years.

The 48-year-old ADC, who had served in various Army units and formations within and outside Nigeria at different capacities, also recommended his successor by nominating three seasoned and trustworthy Army officers to President Buhari, and the Commander- in-Chief picked Dodo. Abubakar will leave for Santiago, Chile on March 8th.

Like this: Like Loading...