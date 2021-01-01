Buhari’s New Year address, empty, directionless – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the New Year’s address by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians was “empty and directionless”.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President’s speech was full of lame excuses and empty promises that addressed none of the challenges facing the country.

PDP noted that since he became president, Buhari has failed to demonstrate the capacity to play his own part, as his speech failed to find solution for the security and economic challenges under his watch.

“The myriads of lame excuses in Mr. President’s address again underlines our national misfortune of a weak leadership that is unable to resolutely confront and vanquish bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals who are now holding our nation hostage, ravaging our communities, kidnapping and beheading our compatriots without restrain,” the party stated.

PDP said the least Nigerians expected from Buhari in the New Year, was a decisive will to tackle the security challenges by reviewing his parade and heeding the demands by Nigerians to rejig the nation’s security architecture.

“The situation at hand requires more than an armchair commander in chief who only dwells on excuses for manifest failures.

“President Buhari’s New Year address only points to the fact that our nation is in dire need of a leadership that is willing, able and ready to engage from the fronts,” it noted.

PDP also said President Buhari failed to articulate a definite economic recovery blueprint for the country.

