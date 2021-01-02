Buhari’s New Year speech empty, uninspiring –PDP, MPF, Afenifere

….as Bode George wants 2014 Confab report revisited

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba Sociopolitical Group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, and the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) have condemned the New Year speech of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians, which was delivered on January 1, 2021. According to them, the speech contained empty promises, which they said had been the feature of the current administration since it got to office in 2015.

In a press statement entitled; “Buhari’s New Year address, empty, directionless,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the New Year address by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians was empty and directionless.

The party, in the statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the president’s speech was full of lame excuses and empty promises that addressed none of the challenges facing the country.

PDP noted that since he became president, Buhari has failed to demonstrate the capacity to play his own part, as his speech failed to find solution for the security and economic challenges under his watch.

PDP said the least Nigerians expected from Buhari in the New Year, was a decisive will to tackle the security challenges by reviewing his parade and heeding the demands by Nigerians to rejig the nation’s security architecture.

“The situation at hand requires more than an armchair commander in chief who only dwells on excuses for manifest failures. “President Buhari’s New Year address only points to the fact that our nation is in dire need of a leadership that is willing, able and ready to engage from the fronts,” it noted. PDP also said President Buhari failed to articulate a definite economic recovery blueprint for the country.

“He had no clear strategies to shore up the value of our naira, repay and end our foreign borrowings, revamp our external reserves, give hope to foreign investors, move promises of job creation from the perpetual drawing board and guarantee food security, healthcare among others.

“Mr. President had the opportunity to redeem his administration by taking steps that will address high costs of food, education and housing deficit; address the high price of fuel, multiple taxes and tariffs that bear pressure on businesses and families as well as how to enhance national productivity and grow our gross domestic produce (GDP),” the party added.

The party however urged Nigerians not to despair but use the New Year to reinforce their bond of unity and continue to work together in their collective resolve to use opportunities offered by democracy to rescue the nation from misrule.

Reacting to the New Year speech of the President, Mr. Odumakin said that the president spoke as if he was still campaigning for election. Odumakin stressed that Buhari should act and “stop making empty promises.”

“The speech was a photocopy of the President’s usual preachings. He has said the same thing on these subjects since 2015 and every year and this is where we are. “He has been telling Nigerians he would manage this, he would manage that and we have not seen anything that he has been able to manage. So, there is nothing new in the speech. It is the same old syllabus. “If he is promising to change the security system of the country after six years in office that remains a promise.

He is speaking as if he is campaigning for election. You are the President, act. Making promises as if he is still campaigning for election would not change anything,” he said. The Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) described Buhari’s New Year speech as well written for the first time since he assumed power in 2015 The MPF said the speech writer included vital points Nigerians expected to hear.

The group however, said that what Nigerians wanted is implementation and not empty promises as witnessed since 2015. The group’s Convener, Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, expressed dissatisfaction with the present administration and said that “nothing has changed in this government, they don’t respect Nigerians, they don’t value human lives and they keep embarrassing and making Nigeria look stupid before the outside world, they cannot fulfill their promises”.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, saying it has antidote to the problems of Nigeria. This is as he said that the nation can only grow if there is a new structural, constitutional arrangement in place. In his New Year message made available to newsmen, George said it was interesting that from the North to the South, voices are coalescing that Nigeria needs a new constitutional arrangement. The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, also cautioned that he was not seeking a dismemberment of the nation.

He said, ”I am resolved just like millions of our compatriots that the stronghold of the centre must be loosened for a decentralization that favours state autonomy along the line of a United States of Nigeria where the states are allowed comprehensive sovereign powers as reflected in the very constitution of the United States of America which we copied without thorough tidiness.”

He stressed, “Let us revisit the document of the 2014 Constitutional Conference which in totality is quite enlightening about how this nation can be redesigned along a true, fair, equitable, civilized federation.”

