Buhari’s no military clearance comment, spits on grave of slain farmers – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Secondus: Nigeria a failed state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement credited to the Presidency that the slain Borno rice farmers did not obtain military clearance before going to their farm, amounts to insensitivity and spits on the grave of the slain farmers.

This is even as the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said that Nigeria is falling apart and fast becoming a failed state.
Secondua spoke in Sagbama in Bayelsa State, at a mega rally of the party for the December senatorial by-elections.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the Presidency’s claims that the farmers
were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to their farms is an admission that the Buhari administration has been overwhelmed by terrorists and can no longer guarantee the live of Nigerians
The party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of lack of empathy, and said the statement amounts to a slap on the faces of the generality of mourning Nigerians.
“Perhaps this also informs why their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not deemed it fit to have a word of lamentation for the death nor consolation for the bereaved,” the party noted.
It demanded an immediate withdrawal the offensive statement and an apology to Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno State, and restated its call on President Buharu to heed the demands by Nigerians to rejig the security architecture as well as replace his service chiefs with more competent hands in the interest of the nation.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

