Buhari’s NTA interview promises to be revealing — Presidency

Another interview with President Muhammadu Buhari will air on Friday night, according to the Presidency, and it will be “revealing.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released a statement headlined, “President Muhammadu Buhari In Exclusive Interview With NTA.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date,” the statement read.

On Thursday morning, the President was featured in an interview with Arise TV. Some of the President’s comments during the interview, particularly on open grazing and land recovery for herders, were heavily panned by Nigerians, including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

