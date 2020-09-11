Buhari’s order on ministers, a spat on Nigerians’ face – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to officials of his administration to go on the offensive during ministerial retreat was a spat on the face of Nigerians. The party said such directive, at a ministerial retreat which ought to be a problemsolving forum, is symptomatic of an administration that has become overwhelmed by the reality of its own failures and now seeking desperate measures to suppress the voice of the people. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told the president that Nigerians were protesting “the burden of economic hardship foisted on them by his insensitive, clueless, deceptive and extremely corrupt administration.”

The party noted that such anti-people stance amounts to a huge betrayal by Mr. President, who, before his elections, promised Nigerians an Eldorado, only to turn around to label their cries and demands for good governance as “irresponsible and politically motivated.”

It argued that the directive was a declaration of war against the people, whom he said have been subjected to a life of misery in the last five years. “Our party holds that it is only a failed leadership that will resort to such aggressive stance, which also shows that the APC administration, in its arrogance and corruption, is not ready to listen to Nigerians; a situation that makes a legitimate action to draw their attention to the plight of the people most imperative,” it said.

Like this: Like Loading...