Buhari’s ‘Pantamised’ system

Nigeria is surely on a free fall, no thanks to all the dislocations occasioned by poor leadership and ridiculous delivery of the essential ingredients of government with all its initial mouth-watering promises.

Aside from incompetence and nepotism, the twin evil of a system that has been bastardised by rent seeking political appointees, the Buhari presidency has not shown enough grit to stay the course of development across the land.

There are several discordant tunes and tones, a huge babel of voices mouthing incoherent demands because the centre has shown manifest weakness in its leadership configuration.

When in 2011, President Buhari reportedly threatened that monkeys and baboons would be soaked in blood should the presidential election be rigged, I never contemplated that his desperation would push him that far into making such unpresidential and unpatriotic statement.

I had thought his desperation to govern would mean a turn-around for us in terms of performance. Realising now that the presidency had given an open endorsement of Isa Pantami’s pro-extremism diatribes amd preachments, it is understandable why Boko Haram reportedly opted for General Buhari as their preferred negotiator should the Jonathan government be ready to dialogue.

Anyone who thinks this government would summarily take upbraid at the minister does not seem to understand the rubrics of this government and what seems to be firing its adrenaline.

This insurgency and its associated vices have become a fertile ground for corruption and illicit acquisition of wealth. From top military brass to the clerks in the office, the fight against insurgency has been largely enmeshed in financial malfeasance of monumental proportion. While the fight endures, it is a guarantee for sleaze and self aggrandizement. Subject military bookkeeping to scrutiny, you are likely to see ugly worms in their pot of soup.

This is Nigeria where so much is swept under the carpet. Corruption is often used to fight corruption. It is always a circus show.

The real issues are never attended to and the more deadly the combat becomes, the more money is stolen. It will be a difficult task for a man who also showed some tacit support for islamic adventurism captured in the activities of the Jihadist Boko Haram insurgency, to be interested in any way in bringing one of his fanatical muslim brothers and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to book. Pantami’s preachments about ten years ago, showed copious pro-al-Qaeda sentiments and support. His present position does not vitiate his strongly held extremist views that have now assembled to haunt him.

An extremist, no matter how hard you try to purge his excesses, will remain an extremist, because his beliefs are driven by an understanding of his place on earth and how he intends to drive and nurture those beliefs and ideologies. Pantami still remains a fanatical muslim, no matter what anyone may say.

His acquired deeper knowledge of Islam by training and education that necessitated his earlier beliefs in support of the Taliban and al- Qaeda, are still very much in force.

Whenever he serves out his appointment, he will still go back to his usual position, but this time, he would have been dangerously empowered by our collective data. Even those who are against Isa Pantami presently, have become endangered species, because he has, under his wraps, the databank of who is a Nigerian and who is not.

That is the danger that we are in at a time when insurgency, armed banditry and kidnapping have become the normative order in a country with very weak leadership. I was not expecting the presidency to wield the big stick on Isa Pantami, that would have been analoguous and anomalous.

The subject matter of resignation in Nigeria is alien let alone sack. To sack any top government official in Nigeria, the individual must have eaten his hands full and his sack would just be a matter of safe and soft landing. Even those with gluttonous stomachs having been thoroughly overfed by stealing, are left with relish, to continue in their stead.

This government and president do not reshuffle cabinet or is the president worried about incompetence. Insofar the individual knows how to deploy the usual sychophantic praises, so much will he remain in the good books of the Villa. So, a Pantami cannot be shown the exit door, never, but the present engagement has opened the eyes of the US Government, UK, and their European counterpart on a man who showed sentimental support for one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world; al-Qaeda. A group that notoriously claimed credit for destroying the World Trade Centre where many souls perished. Whatever apology Isa Pantami is wont to offer at this time is belated and would not in any way purge him of his excesses in terms of his belief system. While the government often sings its own praises as having “technically degraded” Boko Haram insurgents, whatever that means, the ongoing pogrom by the insurgents is enough food for concern.

The insurgents are becoming more daring than ever before. They now attack military formations and police stations, they occupy villages having successfully raided them. Nigeria is terribly endangered and rapidly becoming a rolling stone that gathers no moss. With a man like Pantami in charge of our databank, the orgy of violence and attack would wear double jeopardy. Do we know what he does with our information?

Do we know the extent of his involvement in these unholy activities, especially for a man who had displayed such extremism? How do we reconcile his previous engagement with his current position, knowing full well he never renounced his doctrines and beliefs before this bubble bursted? He initially denied any involvement until his audio and video tapes took over the social media. This is the ugly situation we find ourselves.

And it is not getting any better. Pantami reminds me of a book I read about ten years ago, entitled: “Masterminds of Terror” authored by former London Bureau Chief and reporter of Aljazeera, Yousri Fouda, and Nick Fielding.

That book gave a graphic account of the plot that was woven into the destruction of the twin towers by Mohammed Attah’s team of 19 terrorists in 2011. Reading that book gives me an insight into the mindset of extremist religious groups and fundamentalists, how they often carry out operations based on petty hatred for a particular group or belief system.

The antagonist in Mohammed Attah made a choice to go after the twin towers because he felt they offended the architectural style of Egypt, his country of origin. They also recruit people who share in their similar ideology and collectively execute assignments in a most dastardly manner without qualms, believing that it is all about Jihad and that their place in heaven is rest assured.

That is a fanatic for you. Their behaviour is often against the sequence of life. They become mechanical except when they are with their fellow fanatics and extremists. So, when a known extremist tells you he has repented, watch your back. He might just have been recruited to become a spy agent.

This is why Isa Pantami should honourably resign his position, to save us the suspicion that would flourish in our hearts based on the expoused details thus far in the public domain. And the sooner he does that, the better for him and a country he has served in as a minister

Like this: Like Loading...