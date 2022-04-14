Buhari’s resignation not solution to security challenges, Presidency replies NEF

The Presidency has said that the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari would not be a solution to the security challenges facing the country. In a statement issued by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the nation’s precarious situation was the outcome of decades of neglect of the security situation Shehu’s clarification was in response to a call made by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for Buhari’s resignation because he lacked the capacity to stop constant bloodbath across the country, He said: “The Presidency does not wish to be drawn into the high-decibel show in the media, taking the nation by the storm from the Northern Elders Forum.

Publicity is the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy. “It is enough to say from our part, that resignation call on of the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect. “It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact the it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage.

“People don’t have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power. In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defense establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganized the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.

“The new operations structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced. “The air defense system is being reinforced with newly-acquired jets and drones which assemblage and training for operators has been hastened to meet the current exigencies.

“The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process. “Only this morning, the government at a meeting of the cabinet approved the procurement of the largest ever single procurement of military vehicles. “At the same time, similar major operations are going in the South-East and the South-South where the economic life wire of the nation and electricity transmission lines are currently being secured from saboteurs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...