Buhari’s rice pyramids, re-bagged foreign rice – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of creating fake pyramids of rice with sandbags and re-bagged rice on pyramid shaped wooden structures as his much touted ‘rice pyramids.’ The party also said that instead of unveiling locally-produced rice, ‘what President BuhariunveiledinAbujayesterday was imported foreign rice,’ which the party alleged, was re-bagged to create an impression of a boost in local production under his watch.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that if indeed, there was a boost in local rice production in the country, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government wants Nigerians to believe, why was the price of the product remained N30, 000 per bag instead of about N8,000 when the APC took over from PDP in 2015? The opposition party claimed to have turned “water land of various states” of the country into “rice production hubs with farms and mills springing up across the country, leading to a boost in local production, drastic drop in imports and the celebrated affordable prices of food products under the PDP administration.”

 

News

Buhari govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja Wednesday, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement […]
News

NIS stops 58 UK-bound doctors at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped 58 doctors from travelling to the United Kingdom. The doctors were stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday. According to the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, 56 of the 58 doctors billed to be airlifted to the UK on a special flight for a “training programme” in […]
News Top Stories

Kogi: EFCC now tool of oppression, opposition parties tell Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Major opposition political parties in the country have lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly politicising anti- graft war and allowing itself to be used to intimidate some politicians within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Reacting to the recent face-off between the Kogi State government and the EFCC over […]

