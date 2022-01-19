Buhari’s rice pyramids, re-bagged foreign rice – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of creating fake pyramids of rice with sandbags and re-bagged rice on pyramid shaped wooden structures as his much touted ‘rice pyramids.’ The party also said that instead of unveiling locally-produced rice, ‘what President BuhariunveiledinAbujayesterday was imported foreign rice,’ which the party alleged, was re-bagged to create an impression of a boost in local production under his watch.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that if indeed, there was a boost in local rice production in the country, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government wants Nigerians to believe, why was the price of the product remained N30, 000 per bag instead of about N8,000 when the APC took over from PDP in 2015? The opposition party claimed to have turned “water land of various states” of the country into “rice production hubs with farms and mills springing up across the country, leading to a boost in local production, drastic drop in imports and the celebrated affordable prices of food products under the PDP administration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...