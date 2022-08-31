Buhari’s signing of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Bill to law

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Pharmacy Council (Establishment) Bill into law. Chairman of the Governing Council of PCN, Prof. Ahmed Mora who also extended the gratitude to other key officials critical to the signing of the Bill into an Act, explained that the now repealed Pharmacists Council of Nigeria was established thirty years ago through Decree 91 of 1992. He said: “It has been a long journey in the enactment of instruments that regulate and control pharmacy education, training and practice since 1927 with the Board of Medical Examiners (1927).

“In 1936, the Pharmacy Board of Nigeria was established and in 1964, the Pharmacists Board of Nigeria (PBN). “In 1992, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN). It pleases Almighty God that it is President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR that will be making history by signing into Law the Bill establishing the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria in August, 2022.”

