Buhari’s six years administration, a failure –Pastor Bakare

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that the six years of President Muhammadu Buhari has been a failure in the country.

 

He said a sixyear- old child that is still crawling has problems. Speaking in a Channels Television interview on Tuesday, Pastor Bakare said Nigeria needs ‘political medicare’ to resolve its myriad of problems. “A six-year-old child that is still crawling has problems.

 

You want to examine or call the doctors to come in or a paediatrician; you say that this child was born six years ago but it is crawling, just moving on  its buttocks, not running, not walking, something is wrong.

 

“If we are going to assess, we need serious political medicare. There is no problem that is devoid of solutions.

 

Human beings are given authority and dominion we are supposed to be answers to problems and solutions to crises where we are in. If you get the right team and right people who are doing the right things at the right time, there will be results.

 

“Failure will look like trying again and you can still do something with it. I once failed an exam, mathematics. In 1973, I sat for exams. I got what we call inverted six, which is trying in mathematics but I met a friend of mine who is late now Ahmed Abebefe, who was a genius in mathematics but his English was terrible and I was very good in English that I won the Nigerian Red Cross. There is a gross failure and it appears to everyone but you can fail forward,” he said.

 

The former vice-presidential candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) said the country is at the precipice and that many things currently happening in the country have not been seen before. But he believed that Nigeria has a way of bouncing back.

 

 

“This is not the Nigeria we envisioned not only as young people but in the recent past. It is as if we are again at the precipice but Nigeria has a way of  bouncing back; we are full of hope that God Almighty will help us. We are in a very perplexing situation as a nation. Many things that we didn’t see before are happening now.

 

Even the president himself said that nothing worries or bothers him like what is happening in the north-east, especially the banditry and kidnapping.”

 

Bakare advised the president to appoint new people to solidify his legacy. He said Buhari’s utterances, especially when he granted the last interview, the few occasions he had spoken to this nation, showed that he was overwhelmed by the things happening in the country.

 

“A tree does not make a forest, if I were in his shoes I would try other things if all I’ve been doing does not work. Maybe it’s another time to look for those who can really deliver instead of these doldrums we have been going around about this mountain for eight years.

 

“Something needs to be done if he’s mindful of his legacy. And that’s been my cry. If there is going to be an outstanding, enduring legacy that cannot be easily erased or rubbish, something needs to be done very soon, whatever it is.

 

They must sit down and put on their thinking caps, and say ‘look, we cannot let it continue this way’.”

