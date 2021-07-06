Buhari’s successor must come from South –Southern govs

Governors of the 17 states of Southern Nigeria, yesterday, agreed on rotational presidency and demanded that the next president of Nigeria must come from the region on the basis of politics of equity and fairness. This was part of resolutions by the Southern Governors’ Forum after a meeting at the Lagos State Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

But pan Northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in a swift reaction, said the position of the southern governors is unconstitutional as only political parties are empowered by law to sponsor candidates for elections.

At the meeting of the southern governors were the host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors of Edo, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states, Godwin Obaseki, Hope Uzodinma, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi, were represented by their deputies – Philip Shuaibu, Placid Njoku, Oko Chukwu and Kelechi Igwe, respectively.

The governors of Cross River and Anambra states, Ben Ayade and Willie Obiano, were absent from the meeting and did not send representatives. The southern governors, who reaffirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people, also stated their positions on the security situation in the country, open grazing and the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly.

Power is expected to shift to the South in 2023 given the zoning deal between the country’s two political divides – North and South – which took effect with the country’s return to civil rule in 1999.

However, indications are that the battle for the 2023 presidency may go beyond that if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by. While most southern political leaders are insisting on the region producing the next president, their northern counterparts are canvassing the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023.

Their clamour was stemmed on the need for the North to hold on to power for at least another four years in order to be at par with the South.

The present democratic dispensation is 22 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in 2023.

But, Ondo State governor, Akeredolu, who read a communiqué issued at the end of the southern governors meeting, declared: “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The southern governors, who also spoke on the need to consolidate the nation’s democracy, rejected the removal of electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Act and also condemned the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

On security, the forum said it reviewed the situation in the country and commends security operatives for their relentless efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserates with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

It, however, re-emphasised the need for state police and resolved that if for any reason, security institutions need to undertake an operation in any state, the chief security officer of the state must be duly informed.

“The forum frowns at selective criminal administration of justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the law and fundamental human rights.” the communiqué read.

The governors also used to occasion to announce September 1 timeline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states, while resolving that funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the states and Federal Government to combat security challenges.

On the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the forum commended the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the bill but rejected the proposed three per cent share of oil revenue for host communities as recommended by the Senate.

The communiqué read: “The Forum rejects the proposed three per cent and support the five per cent share of the oil revenue to host communities as recommended by the House of Representatives.

The forum also rejects the proposed 30 per cent share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins. “However, the Forum rejects the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The Forum disagrees that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of government have stakes in that vehicle.”

Meanwhile, ACF spokesperson, Emmanuel Yawe, who told New Telegraph on phone last night that the group cannot decide for the political parties where to pick their respective candidates for the 2023 presidential election, said it is only when political parties choose their candidates either from the South or North that they will interact with the candidates to know their plans for the North and decide who to support or not.

“We don’t delve into such things; these are political issues that are resolved by political parties. You know what the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says; only political parties can sponsor candidates.

“We are not a political party, so we cannot say every political party must field a candidate from the South or from the North. When political parties pick their candidates, irrespective of where the candidates come from, either from the South or from the North, we will then interact with the candidates and find out what plans they have for the North.

“But it would be unconstitutional if we should say a political party must present its candidates from either the South or North. That is not our business. The constitution says it is the business of the political parties,” Yawe said.

