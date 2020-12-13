Buhari’s summon: NASS has power to invite president –Ogun Speaker

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo yesterday faulted the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami’s position that the National Assembly has no power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oluomo insisted that President Buhari owes NASS and Nigerians explanations on the state of security in the country.

The Speaker stated this while responding to questions from participants at the “Ogun Civil Society Conversation with Mr. Speaker”, organised by the State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Oluomo argued that Malami was wrong to have said the NASS had no power to summon the President, stressing that section 67 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, gives power to the National Assembly to summon the President whenever the need arises.

He said: “I disagree with Malami because Section 67 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear. “That aspect of the constitution says and I quote, ‘the president may attend any joint meeting of the National Assembly or any meeting of the House either to deliver an address, or national affairs, including fiscal measures or to make such statement on the policy of government that he considers to be of national importance’. “That is what the law says, that is the point of the constitution.

The same thing is replicated in Section 108 for State Houses of Assembly; you can engage your government. “If National Assembly cannot invite Mr. President, it says meeting, if you want to attend a meeting won’t you need a summon, don’t you need an invite?

I think the National Assembly did well by inviting Mr. President to come and tell them on matters of national importance. In Nigeria today, what is more important than the issue of security?

“Sincerely, I disagree with the Attorney General. I don’t see what is stopping Mr. President from going to National Assembly and tell them these are the challenges I’m facing and urge them to make law for devolution of power, make law for state police”.

Also, Oluomo identified factors hindering the effective implementation of the State Child Rights Law to include: poverty and lack of sensitization amongst others.

He added that efforts were in top gear by the State Government to ensure the immediate take-off of the Amotekun Security Network, with an assurance that the Ninth Legislature would continue to engage necessary stakeholders in the passage of enabling legislations to promote and protect the rights of the people to aid good governance.

Speaking on the issues of insecurity, Oluomo called for the removal of security matters from the exclusive list to concurrent to allow for inputs from State government, which had been providing logistic and operational supports to the various security formations with a view to taking cognizance of divergent and unique nature of heterogeneous communities in the federating units of the Federation.

Like this: Like Loading...