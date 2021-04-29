News

Buhari’s supporters to share 510 trucks of foodstuffs across country

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have said that they have concluded arrangements to share about 510 trucks of different foodstuffs across the country. National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, former chairman, House Committee on Internal Security, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja. Jaji, who was a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State in the last election, said President Buhari was a platform and could have won election independently without a political party. Speaking on the need for the distribution of the food items, he said: “At any given time you have to support some people.

