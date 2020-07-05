Buhari’s tax burdens chocking on Nigerians – Secondus

ABUJA The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has decried the tax burdens imposed on Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Secondus in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, regretted that at a time other world leaders are raising stimulus packages and palliatives to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on their citizens, President Buhari is busy imposing taxes and tariffs on Nigerians.

The PDP National Chairman noted that this is equally strangulating the nation’s economy, killing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and causing investors flight to other neighbouring countries where business environment is conducive and friendly

