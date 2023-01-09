Buhari’s ‘top to bottom’ cliché relegated Nigeria –Babangida Aliyu

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, insists President Muhammadu Buhari’s cliché of “top to bottom” during the 2015 and 2019 electioneering was deceitful and has plunged the country into its current state.

He made this disclosure over the weekend when the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Isah Kantigi kicked-off his campaign in Bida Aliyu said the only way to rescue Nigeria and the state from the current state is to elect the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Kantigi as governor as well as other PDP candidates.

He said: “We have heard Buhari say during their campaigns in 2015 and 2019 ‘top to bottom’, but now we have seen how and where the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken us truly.

“Buhari and the APC have truly taken us from the top where the PDP used to be to the bottom where they have relegated us to as a country. But the PDP will return our country to where they met it and rebuild on it.”

The ex-governor decried the declining standard of education in the state, blaming the APC government for the situation. He said: “The APC government in Niger stopped scholarships and free education and ruined our educational system, but when we emerge, we will reintroduce free education and everything will level up, including the prices of goods and services.”

Kantigi promised to fix the 87km Minna-Bida road in his first 100 days in office.

