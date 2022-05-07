News

Buhari’s visit: Gunmen burn vehicle, motorcycle in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Gunmen yesterday morning set one vehicle and a motorcycle ablaze in Ebebe Junction, Ogbaga Road, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and a motorcycle and chased the occupants away before setting them ablaze. The unidentified gunmen suspected to be enforcing a two-day sit-at-home allegedly declared by yet to be identified groups in the South-East carried out the attack around 6:20 a.m. The motorcycle operator was said to have narrowly escaped being killed. A resident of the area, who spoke on grounds of anonymity, said that the gunmen shot several gunshots to incite fear in the residents. “I was still inside my shop because I slept there. I heard the gunshots but I discovered later that they left a vehicle burnt beyond recognition while a motorcycle operator told us that he narrowly escaped their bullets.

 

Our Reporters

