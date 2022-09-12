Buhari’s Visit: Nobody can threaten the President of Nigeria –Uzodinma

The Imo State Government has dismissed insinuations of security threats that may be posed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo tomorrow. The government’s spokesman said that nobody or group can threaten the Nigerian President on Nigerian soil. The visit of the President coincides with the court appearance of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently standing trial. The separatist group usually declares a peaceful sit-at-home exercise on every court appearance of Kanu as a sign of protest to press home their grievances. Unfortunately, the exercise has largely been hijacked by bandits who use the occasion to terrorise law-abiding citizens. Answering questions at a press conference on the level of insecurity in the state and the possible threat posed by IPOB to the visit of the President, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Chief Declan Emelumba, said there is no community or state in the world without its own peculiar security challenges. He added, however, that on a comparative analysis, the Imo State Government is evidently on top of the security situation in the state and capable of surmounting any security challenge, insisting, there is no cause for alarm. On tomorrow’s sit-athome announced by IPOB, Emelumba said the group was incapable of disrupting the presidential visit. “No group or individual in Imo has the capacity to disrupt activities lined up for the visit of Mr President. Remember we are talking about the President of Nigeria and not just anybody; so I can assure you that nobody can threaten the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially in Imo State. Any person or group reckless enough to attempt such rascality will have themselves to blame.” Emelumba told newsmen that President Muhammadu Buhari would be making his second official visit to Imo tomorrow to commission three major signature projects undertaken by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma. The three projects, he said, are the reconstructed Imo State House of Assembly Complex, the 35km Orlu- Owerri Road and the first phase of the 48km Owerri- Okigwe Road.
