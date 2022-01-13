Buhari’s visit: Ogun to divert traffic on major roads

The Ogun State Government has announced diversion of traffic on major roads across the state due to the proposed visit of President Mohamodu Buhari to the state on Thursday 13th January, 2022 to commission several projects. This was disclosed by the commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, during a strategic meeting in his office in Abeokuta, saying the newly constructed Epe – Ijebu Ode highway which is among the rounds to be commissioned, will not be available for vehicular movement from 7am to 1pm that day, advising motorist to stay off that route, but if necessary, make use of Ijebu Ode – Omu – Ketu – Epe Road. Dairo revealed that commissioning would start at the Epe – Ijebu Ode highway, noting that the Abeokuta Interchange Road will also not be accessible to vehicular traffic from 7am to 4pm, he advised Commuters moving on that axis to navigate through alternative route. He added: “Commuters from Lagos to Abeokuta are advised to make use of the Lagos-Sango Abeokuta old road and the Mowe-Ofada- papalanto- Abeokuta route. Motorist inbound from Ibadan to Abeokuta can make use of Ibadan-Omi Adio-Odeda- Abeokuta and Ogunmakin- Ajebo-abeokuta.

