Buhari’s visit: Sudden disappearance of trucks shocks Amaechi

The Federal Government has identified ineffeciency as the major problem of Apapa seaport, saying that terminal operators must contribute to the total reconstruction and reorganisation of the port.

According to a statement from the office of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, he stated this on a TV programme, yesterday, citing the drastic change in the port on the day the president visited to commission the Deep Blue Project.

Amaechi said: “I was in the train with the President on that day and noticed that everything had disappeared, even inside the port that looked like a market place was very well organised, no persons were found loitering about, no trucks. What it shows is that the problem of the seaport is the problem of efficiency.

“If they had the capacity in just one night, because I was there the previous evening, and when I came back in the morning, everything had disappeared; If that can happen in one night, it means that the problem is management, nothing else. Do we need to wait for the President to come before we can be efficient?

“What I’ve done, was to have a meeting with the terminal operators, and I told them that they have to contribute to the reconstruction of the Apapa seaport.

We must rebuild the Apapa seaport, taking into cognizance all the issues that we are seeing now that is frustrating the Seaport, like where do you park the trucks, how many trucks are coming into the seaport at what point in time?

“How can a person come into the seaport who has no business being there, what is he doing at the seaport?

The seaport is a security area and its not for everybody, even me, after my tenure as Minister, I’m not entitled to go into the seaport unless I have business in the seaport.

” The minister noted that the Ministry of Transportation would partner with the Customs, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to solve the problem, adding that freighting of cargoes from the seaport through the rail, when it commenced, would also help in arresting the situation at the port.

“We are going to partner with customs because they are largely involved.

Between them and the NPA, they are the operators (or regulators) of the Seaport, and see how to arrest this situation. I believe that when we begin to freight cargoes from the seaport through the rail, we’ll reduce some of the challenges that we have at the seaport,” he said

