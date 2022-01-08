News Top Stories

Buhari’s warning on APC losing power is a wakeup call, says Lalong

Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari’s warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risked losing power to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the leadership fails to resolve their differences and hold a rancour free national convention was a wake-up call for the party to put its house in order. Buhari gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday.

Lalong, in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa disclosed that the APC governors would meet on Sunday to agree on a date for the conduct of the party’s convention. He also foreclosed the possibility of foisting party leadership on members by any kingmaker.

The Governor added that Buhari’s admonition was a signal for the party to have a seamless convention so that it would not disintegrate. Lalong said the APC governors had given the president’s the assurance that the convention will hold in February. He observed that as a political party, the APC was made up of different interests, saying, “what matters is that at the end of the day, we will elect our representatives.”

Asked how the party will manage court processes, Lalong said: “There are procedures to holding court processes. Many of the court processes were there when we set up the caretaker committee, but up to this moment, if you to take a census of some of the court proceedings, you will realise that a lot of them have been resolved out of court. So, it’s still the duty of the party; it’s still part of the functions of the party to resolve.” He however added that the APC might not resolve all court cases before the conduct of its convention, adding that litigations would not affect the outcome of the convention

 

