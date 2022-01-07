Politics

Buhari’s warning on possibility of APC losing power’s a wake up call, says Lalong

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…says party govs’ll agree on convention date tomorrow

Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Along, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risked losing power to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if the leadership fails to resolve their differences and hold a rancour free National Congress was a wake up call for the party to put its house in order.

Buhari gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday.

Lalong, in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President Thursday at the Presidential Villa, disclosed that APC governors would meet on Sunday to agree on a date for the conduct of the party’s Congress.

He also foreclosed the possibility of foisting party leadership on members by any kingmaker.

The governor added that Buhari’s admonition was a signal for the party to have a seamless convention so that it would not disintegrate.

Lalong said the APC governors had given the president the assurance that the convention will hold in February.

He observed that as a political party, the APC was made up of different interests saying: “What matters is that at the end of the day, we will elect our representatives.”

 

Our Reporters

