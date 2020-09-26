Buhari’s wife distributes palliatives to Niger flood victims

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, through her Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Future Assured, has distributed palliatives to victims of flood in Niger State. This was made known in a statement made in a statement yesterday by Aliyu Abdullahi, special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady). As with other flood-prone areas, parts of the state were flooded, leaving many families with destroyed homes, and businesses. Speaking during the distribution of palliatives to the victims of the flood disaster, the leader of the Future Assured team, Abdullahi, delivered her message of sympathy, saying her thoughts were with them at difficult times like this. Areas visited include Mai Tumbi in Bosso Local Government Area, Ungwar Rahma in Chanchanga LGA, and Farm Centre in Minna. Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who represented Niger State government at the occasion, expressedthe appreciation of the government and people of Niger State for the kind gesture of the First Lady.

