News

Buhari’s wife, Sanwo-Olu, South West women rally for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, yesterday, led a regional campaign totheSouthwesttogalvanise women support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Mobolaji Johnson Pavilion in Onikan throbbed with political activities, as Lagos hosted the maiden Southwest rally of Tinubu- Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council (TSWPCT), drawing thousands of women from all the six States in the region. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the women at the rally, after he received the TSWPCT leadership team at the State House in Marina in a courtesy visit.

Mrs. Buhari was represented by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. In the entourage was Shettima’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu, Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Borno State First Lady, Dr. Falmata Zulum; wife of Speaker, House of Repre-sentatives, Mrs. Salamat Gbajabiamila, Lagos Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, and APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, among others. Sanwo-Olu said creation of a women’s arm of a presidential campaign council was unprecedented in the history of national politics, saying the initiative would reinforce the foundation of gender balance and inclusive governance entrenched within the APC Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDE empowers 100 youths in agricultural skills in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off an intensive training programme and skill acquisition for some 100 youths in Akwa Ibom State on various aspects of agriculture practice. The training being facilitated under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the NDE, will equip the participants with skills and knowledge in modern […]
News

ASUU Strike: Blame selfish leaders – Gani Adams

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has ascribed the state of Nigeria’s educational sector particularly the continuous strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the selfishness of the political class. The Yoruba leader who stressed that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder said that the trust of […]
News Top Stories

ASUU berates Senate President over comments on NANS protest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lashed out at the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for asking protesting students not to disrupt political activities in the country, describing it as the height of Insensitivity. ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a release yesterday in Ibadan said Lawan represented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica