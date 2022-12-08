Buhari’s wife, Sanwo-Olu, South West women rally for Tinubu

Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, yesterday, led a regional campaign totheSouthwesttogalvanise women support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Mobolaji Johnson Pavilion in Onikan throbbed with political activities, as Lagos hosted the maiden Southwest rally of Tinubu- Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council (TSWPCT), drawing thousands of women from all the six States in the region. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the women at the rally, after he received the TSWPCT leadership team at the State House in Marina in a courtesy visit.

Mrs. Buhari was represented by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. In the entourage was Shettima’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu, Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Borno State First Lady, Dr. Falmata Zulum; wife of Speaker, House of Repre-sentatives, Mrs. Salamat Gbajabiamila, Lagos Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, and APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, among others. Sanwo-Olu said creation of a women’s arm of a presidential campaign council was unprecedented in the history of national politics, saying the initiative would reinforce the foundation of gender balance and inclusive governance entrenched within the APC Government.

