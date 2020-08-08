News

Buhari’s wife travels to UAE

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

•I can’t confirm if First Lady was flown abroad –Aide

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has travelled to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for undisclosed reason. Though it was not confirmed if it was for medical treatment but the rumour mills were rife that it may be for such. Her media aide, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the office of the First Lady, said he could neither deny nor confirm the veracity of the report that his principal had been flown to Dubai.

Responding to our correspondents call for confirmation of the story yesterday, Abdullahi, said: “I have not been around in the office for two weeks. So, I’m not in any position to know.” However, an online news portal, SaharaReporters gathered that the First Lady was flown to the Arabian country last weekend during the Muslim Sallah holiday after complaining of neck pain for about two weeks before that time.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after Mrs Buhari returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of Coronavirus complications on June 25. Meanwhile, calls made to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, for further confirmation late last night rang out as at the time of filling this report.

Our Reporters

