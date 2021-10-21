‘Buhari’s wrong view of #EndSARS protest, worsening police brutality’

A group, Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD), yesterday said that the view and stand of President Muhammadu Buhari that the #End- SARS protest was a ploy to topple his government has emboldened the security agents to further abuse the rights of Nigerians. The group said it is unfortunate that rather than address the concerns raised by citizens, those in power politicised the genuine protest of oppressed citizens, a situation that has ensured that the bad experiences got worse one year after the protest. The Chief Executive of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara, said it is a shame that despite a few gestures by those in charge at Aso Rock, the very things Nigerians sacrificed their lives for remain very much with us today.

He said it is unfortunate that the Police, Army, Customs, Federal Road Safety Commission, and all manner of law enforcement officials are still on the roads extorting motorists, killing those who fail to pay and getting away with all of it.

The YSAD boss said it is a shame that not one person has been publicly sanctioned for extorting motorists by the authorities in recent times, adding that the number of checkpoints has continued to multiply with each station an extortion point.

He said: “People are still hounded and thrown into detention facilities for no established crime and families asked to pay humongous sums in undocumented expenditure to secure the release of their loved ones. “It is a shame that these are happening under a regime that promised to change Nigeria. While the events of the last one year offer little hope of a bright future for Nigeria, it is fulfilling that those of us at YSAD have leveraged the sequence of events that attended the #ENDSARS protests to launch an official campaign against extortion of motorists by law enforcement officials on our roads.”

