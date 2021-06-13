News

Build bridges to immortalise Abiola, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called those asking for the disintegration of Nigeria to shelve the idea, saying the best way for Nigerians to immortalise and celebrate late MKO Abiola and June 12, is to build bridges and demolish sectarian fences.

Abiodun stated this on Saturday in his speech at the 2021 Democracy Day celebration, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

 

The governor, who said Nigerians cannot afford to bring down the country or show despair in its future, noted that the supreme price paid by the late Abiola and his mandate should serve as a reminder that Nigerians are stronger together as a Nation.

 

He added that “until Nigerians embrace the essence of the MKO persona, internalize belief in self, faith in a united country and other initiatives that help to engender a sense of shared heritage amongst Nigerian people, we will continue to be a country in search of Nationhood”

 

Abiodun further urged Nigerians to push all the negative and divisive forces and policies on the back-foot and embrace the symbolism of June 12, saying “let us join hands to make Nigeria work for all Nigerians”.

 

Such unity, according to the governor, will end all quest for self-determination and other sectarian agitations, and calm frayed nerves.

 

“June 12 represents what will strengthen the country’s unity, indivisibility and oneness.

 

Therefore, we must not forget that, as individuals, we can also change the course of history, like MKO did, even at this point in time. We must all note that each and every one of us, our actions and inactions, will either propel the country forward or fuel the already tensed situation.

 

“Our country should rise and fulfill its full potentials in the comity of nations. We should not limit that mandate and success to 1993. We must ensure that the hope is kept alive. We cannot afford to bring down our country or show despair in our future. Truly, Nigeria shall rise again”. Abiodun stated.

 

He, however, emphasised that Ogun has continued to show serious interest in the Nigeria’s unity, because indigenes of the state have made the greatest contributions, sacrifices for the unity, oneness and solidarity of Nigeria

