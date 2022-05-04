Metro & Crime

Building Collapse: Adekunle not yet mobilised for NYSC – Coordinator

Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta Area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle was a serving corps member, was yet to be mobilised for the scheme.

NYSC, in a statement issued late Tuesday by the State Coordinator
NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, said: “From our findings, and according to the deceased’s elder sister, the late Adekemi, a graduate of History from the Tai Solrarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State was yet to be mobilised into the National Youth Service Corps, as at the time of the incident.”

The statement, titled: “Re: Collapsed Building at Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta Area of Lagos,” said: “The attention of the  management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a misleading online information that says one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta Area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle, was a serving corps member.

“She was in the process of getting her certificate from her institution of graduation before the unfortunate incident happened.”

According to the statement, it was also discovered that the deceased was with her parent on a visit by the time the building collapsed.

Mrs. Baderinwa added: “While the scheme condoles and shares in the pain of the bereaved families, it also prays that God should repose the souls of the departed.”

 

Reporter

