Building Collapse: Buhari urges states to work with professionals

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged state governments across the country to work with professional bodies to stop the menace of building collapses.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who lamented the frequency of building collapses, commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

 

Pained by the incident, Buhari lauded the courage and determination of the first responders, national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians, whose immediate action in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

 

Regrettably, the President noted that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become increasingly embarrassing, urging relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these unfortunate but preventable incidents. He wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

