Building Collapse: Contractors to face trial, bear cost of demolition –Soludo

Following rising incidents of building collapse in Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo has threatened that erring contractors that executed such projects would be charged to court, while the affected contractors would also be made to pay for the cost of demolishing the buildings to serve as a deterrent to others. The Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe, who disclosed this during the visit of members of the Nigerian Institute of Buildings (NIB) to his office, explained that the rate of building collapse in the state has become alarming, adding the governor has resolved to come down heavily on the contractors.

He stated: “There are so many cases of building collapse in the state as a result of substandard work executed by these so-called contractors and this time they would be charged to court. “Also, the cost of carrying out the demolition of those buildings had been on the rise and the erring contractors would be made to pay for the cost of demotion.” The institute also visited the Managing Director,Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, Mr. Osy Onuko, where at a closed door meeting with representatives of the institute, the Managing Director said they were ready to work with any profession that would support and improve the aesthetic of Awka capital city and help end building collapse in the state.

