Building collapse: Experts decry shortcut among developers

Build right

Experts canvass due process, right design and professionalism in construction projects

Professionals in built environment have raised the alarm over unregulated and unsafe building developments in Nigerian cities.

Warning of impeding danger posed by these developments, they called on government to step up its control activities in cities, describing some of the building projects as ticking time bomb.

This is not unconnected with the incessant collapse of building in Lagos, the latest being a school structure that caved in one week ago. Also, a four-storey building under construction collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi in Idemili North local government Area of Anambra, killing a nursing mother. with no casualty reported.

According to report, the structure, located off Tony Eze Street, was said to have collapsed around 7.30a.m on that fateful Monday. As if that was not enough, another three- storey building under construction along Azikiwe Road in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, collapsed penultimate Wednesday morning, killing at least three persons.

Also two persons were rescued from the rubble and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Expressing his disappointed over the incidents, President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said that frequent collapse of buildings in Nigerian cities is lack of due process, poor designs and problem of quacks in the industry.

According to him, government’s monitoring of construction sites is not adequate, pointing out that the state authorities should ensure that professionals handle construction projects.

These happened even as Lagos authorities have sealed off more than 100 property in the state, especially in locations such as, Ikoyi, Victoria Island extension, Oniru and Lekki neighbourhoods, asking owners to produce their building plan permits and evidence of stage certification.

One of the coordinators of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), in Obalende cell , Mr. Tomi Ogundare, who, along with other members, took the tour of ikoyi environs to see some ongoing developments, said that identified building developments seemed impressive but posed an extremely alarming concern on density, social impact, environmental impact, infrastructural impact and possibly economic threats to the society. He stated that members of the estate had also expressed worry about the danger posed the developments, coupled with uncooperative posture of the owner.

Ogundare said: “As it was obvious that these concerns should have been considered before statutory planning approval is issued, members of the estate’s association confirmed that when they requested to see the approved plans of the developments, the developer blatantly refused and has since been very uncooperative.

“The association even further confirmed that the developer got ian his development sites in the estate sealed by dint of a call that was made by the association to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, only to have them unsealed by the the same ministry, after two days.”

While speaking with members of the estate association, Ogundare said that his group has highlighted key areas of concern, to which it has become imperative to draw the attention and action of the deveoper, government, residents and built environment professionals, residing in the estate and nearby. Ogundare insisted that the developers got the building’s density wrong.

According to him, the number of residents per square meter was in excess in the context of the estate. “Furthermore, the clumsing up of buildings in an attempt to jam pack as many residents as possible, compromises even fundamental functionalities like air space,” he said.

He also noted that the infrastructure and traffic management needs of thehighdensityestatewasleftout. “These are areas that ought to have been checked, studied, resolved and presented before planning approval should be issued,” he said.

Ogundare called on the state government to brace to the occasion, saying that If proper steps were not taken, flood, infrastructure degradation, massive pollution of land and water might not be the only problems to be dealt with in the near future.

