Building Collapse: ‘Govt must be ahead in insuring public properties’

Estate surveyors in the country have urged government at all levels to endeavour to insure all public properties within their purview in order to serve as encouragement for individuals and companies to follow suit. According to the Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), it is required by insurance legislation for construction companies, building owners and occupants to sustain and protect lives and property as well as to reduce risk when unanticipated hazardous occurrences occur. The former Chairman of the institution, Gboyega Akerele, who also doubles as the chairman, Investiture/Transition, Planning Committee, stated this while speaking to newsmen during a press conference in Akure, Ondo State, ahead of the investiture of Mr. Idris Oloruntoba as the 15th state chairman.
Related Articles
Twitter: Talks with FG fruitful, productive
Micro-blogging platform, Twitter, has disclosed that its talks with the Nigerian government over restoring its services in the country have been “respectful and productive.” Speaking on ongoing discussions with the government, the company noted that it was committed to charting a path forward to restoring Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. “Discussions with the Nigerian government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-INEC REC wins Plateau APC governorship ticket
Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of Benue State, Dr. Nentanwe Yilwatda, has won the Plateau State APC governorship ticket. Yilwatda polled a total of 803 votes to beat four other aspirants during the primary elections held on Friday morning at Landfield Park Rayfield. Dr. Patrick Dakum came second with 70 votes while Sonny Tyoden polled […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti decides: Oyebanji, Oni, Kolawole, others in race for 988,923 votes
In this report, ADEWUMI ADEMIJU takes a look at the candidates in the Ekiti Governorship Election which takes place today, x-raying the contenders, their strengths and factors that are likely to be decisive at the poll Ekiti State votes will today go to the poll to decide who governs them in the next dispensation. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)