Building Collapse: ‘Govt must be ahead in insuring public properties’

Estate surveyors in the country have urged government at all levels to endeavour to insure all public properties within their purview in order to serve as encouragement for individuals and companies to follow suit. According to the Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), it is required by insurance legislation for construction companies, building owners and occupants to sustain and protect lives and property as well as to reduce risk when unanticipated hazardous occurrences occur. The former Chairman of the institution, Gboyega Akerele, who also doubles as the chairman, Investiture/Transition, Planning Committee, stated this while speaking to newsmen during a press conference in Akure, Ondo State, ahead of the investiture of Mr. Idris Oloruntoba as the 15th state chairman.

 

